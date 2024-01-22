Monday, January 22, 2024
China-Pak energy firms sign $43m order

INP
January 22, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan’s leading distributor of solar energy products, MaxPower signed a $43 mil­lion order with China’s new energy company, CHIS­AGE ESS.

According to CHISAGE, they have supplied over 300,000 units of inverters and will provide a full range of low-voltage single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverters as part of the order.

In March 2023, Max Power showcased the proto­type of CHISAGE ESS hybrid inverters at 12th Inter­national Renewable Energy Exhibition and Confer­ence in Pakistan, drawing the attention of numerous local dealers, traders, and EPC companies.

Both sides have also initiated communication and cooperation on battery packs, grid-tie inverters, and other products, according to CHISAGE ESS, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

INP

