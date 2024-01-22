Civil catalyst

I am writing to underscore the pivotal role that civil society plays in shaping the fabric of our communities and fostering pos­itive change in today’s dynamic world. A vibrant and competent civil society is the cornerstone of a healthy and prosperous nation. It is where people themselves work to create change and build a bet­ter society rather than rely solely on the government to do so.

In an era where civic engage­ment is more crucial than ever, civil society acts as a catalyst, mo­bilising citizens to participate ac­tively in the democratic process. Through community initiatives, educational programs, and ad­vocacy campaigns, these organ­isations empower individuals to voice their concerns, challenge in­justices, and contribute to the bet­terment of society.

When governments are frag­ile or unable to meet the needs of their citizens, civil society or­ganisations can step into the void. Their presence is often felt in the delivery of essential services, fill­ing gaps where government re­sources may be limited.

In times of crises, civil society stands as a beacon of resilience, providing swift response and sup­port. Their ability to mobilise re­sources effectively and channel them to those in need exemplifies the power of collective action.

Civil society is not confined by borders; it operates globally, re­minding us that our interconnect­edness demands collective solu­tions. Let’s pause to acknowledge and celebrate the indispensable role of civil society in building a stronger, more united community.

OMAIZA BARKAT,

Karachi.