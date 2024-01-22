Climate Quake

The absence of snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, a region traditionally blanketed in white during the winter months, is sounding alarm bells for potential calamities that could have far-reaching conse­quences. The lack of expected snowfall this season raises substantial concerns, including the looming spectre of water shortages, flash floods, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), and disruptions to agriculture.

Local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly those down­stream of the Indus River, are feeling the impact of this deviation from the seasonal norm. The region heavily relies on glacier water for various needs, including drinking, agriculture, and power gener­ation. The absence of snowfall not only threatens the crucial water supply but also poses serious risks to the agricultural sector. As res­idents report unprecedented dry weather, fears of water shortages intensify, painting a bleak picture for a region accustomed to heavy winter snowfall. The implications of this climatic anomaly extend beyond immediate concerns for water supply and agriculture. The delicate ecosystem of Gilgit-Baltistan, often referred to as the water tower of Pakistan, is under threat. The region’s vulnerability to cli­mate change and sensitivity to environmental shifts are highlight­ed by the potential consequences of the lack of snowfall. The risk of GLOFs and flash floods becomes more pronounced as snowfall, typically received in February, becomes unstable, leading to abrupt melting and the possibility of disastrous events.

The warmer temperatures this winter exacerbate these concerns, impacting not only the daily lives of residents but also disrupting win­ter sports events. The delay in ski competitions due to the shortage of snowfall emphasises the broader implications for climate change. Gilgit-Baltistan’s significance as the water tower of Pakistan cannot be overstated. The region plays a vital role in sustaining the Indus River, which is pivotal for 70 percent of Pakistan’s agriculture and 40 percent of its hydropower. The current situation has the potential to impact not only Gilgit-Baltistan but also areas downstream of the Indus River.

Data from the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agen­cy (GBEPA) paints a concerning picture, showing an average annual temperature rise of 0.5 degrees Celsius and a decrease in precipita­tion by 8.5mm per year over the past 30 years. The absence of snow­fall in Gilgit-Baltistan is not just a deviation from the seasonal norm; it is a stark reminder of the pressing need for global action to address climate change and its severe consequences.