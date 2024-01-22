CM announces 15pc quota for news room journalists in residential plots

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced granting residen­tial plots to reporters, photographers and cameramen and 15 per cent quota for journalists working in the news rooms. Addressing a ceremony organ­ised for journalists at the CM Office on Sunday, he said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, 3,300 residential plots had been granted to the reporters, photographers, cameramen and journal­ists of the News Room through a trans­parent balloting mechanism. Reporters will be granted 7-marla residential plots, while cameramen and photographers will be granted 3-marla residential plots through a transparent balloting mecha­nism. The advertisement for eligibility for acquiring the plot will be advertised on Monday, January 22 . Ravi Urban De­velopment Authority(RUDA) will inform the journalists community about the mode for acquiring the plots. Mohsin Naqvi stated that approximately, one year of the incumbent government has passed. “Whichever city I visit, the only demand being made by the journalists community is to do something substan­tial for their welfare. Today, we have ful­filled our promise being made with our journalist brothers.” He said that he is fully aware that majority of the journal­ists lead a low profile lifestyle and they hardly make both ends meal. Residence for the journalists is a big issue as resi­dence is a basic need for the journalists across Punjab including Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that a final shape to the journalists residential project has been given after holding a detailed consulta­tion in this regard. It was our utmost strive to find a suitable place and make a long-term planning as well. “We have launched a residential scheme for the reporters, photographers, cameramen and journalists of the News Room be­longing to the print and electronic me­dia. We have allocated 200 acres of land in a nice phase of RUDA to resolve resi­dential problems of the journalists com­munity” he said. He informed that 2300 seven marla residential plots have been allocated for the reporters while1000 three marla residential plots have been allocated for the photographers and the cameramen where they can submit their applications. 15 percent quota has been allocated for the journalists of the News Room. CM stated that RUDA has allocated a very nice place for the journalists. The eligibility criteria is easy for acquiring a plot. Most of the journalists will qualify.