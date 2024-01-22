CM inspects under-construction residences for police

LAHORE - Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Punjab cabinet, paid a visit to the Qurban Lines on Saturday night and re­viewed progress of the project to build residences for the police there. Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman An­war apprised the CM and cabinet mem­bers about progress being made on the project. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the on­going work for building residences and ordered for completing the projects at the earliest. He said high-quality should be maintained in completing the work. Naqvi said that excellent residences were being built for the police. Three floors of the apartments would be com­pleted before January 31 and allotted to the police officers.