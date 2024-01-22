Monday, January 22, 2024
Commissioner for educating people about Poliovirus

NAWABSHAH   -  Com­missioner and Chairman Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Educa­tion Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that Polio is a dangerous virus that ad­versely affects children. He said that the Polio vi­rus has been wiped from across the world but still exists in Pakistan and pos­es serious health dangers for children. The raising of awareness against the elimination of the Polio virus ensures that to what extent nation is serious about the virus elimina­tion. Commissioner said that in this regard prin­cipals, headmasters and headmistresses of all the schools of the division are intimated through letters to organize essay com­petitions in Urdu, Sindhi and English languages highlighting the “Role of students, parents and teachers in eliminating the menace of Polio.” In this regard secretary board of education in a letter to principals, headmasters and headmistresses of all schools to collect hand­written essays on the topic from their students and send the same to the board office along with complete details. The announce­ment said that the Board would award a cash prize of Rs25,000 to the first-position winner of essay writing Rs15,000 to sec­ond second-position hold­er and Rs10,000 to third third-position holder of the essay competition.

