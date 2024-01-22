Commissioner for educating people about Poliovirus

NAWABSHAH - Commissioner and Chairman Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that Polio is a dangerous virus that adversely affects children. He said that the Polio virus has been wiped from across the world but still exists in Pakistan and poses serious health dangers for children. The raising of awareness against the elimination of the Polio virus ensures that to what extent nation is serious about the virus elimination. Commissioner said that in this regard principals, headmasters and headmistresses of all the schools of the division are intimated through letters to organize essay competitions in Urdu, Sindhi and English languages highlighting the “Role of students, parents and teachers in eliminating the menace of Polio.” In this regard secretary board of education in a letter to principals, headmasters and headmistresses of all schools to collect handwritten essays on the topic from their students and send the same to the board office along with complete details. The announcement said that the Board would award a cash prize of Rs25,000 to the first-position winner of essay writing Rs15,000 to second second-position holder and Rs10,000 to third third-position holder of the essay competition.