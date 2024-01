PESHAWAR - The two-day Elum Winter Festival, held in collabora­tion with Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, concluded in Buner, Swat. Pakistan Army and Fron­tier Corps North, the two-day Elm Winter Festival concluded triumphantly in Buner, Swat. Celebrating the restoration of peace to once-troubled regions, the festival marked a de­cade since the areas, once plagued by terrorist ac­tivities, transformed into havens of happiness and witnessed a flourishing tourism industry in Swat and Malakand.