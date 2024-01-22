Customs officer found to be involved in kidnapping for ransom

KARACHI - An on-duty Customs officer found to be a member of a kidnapping for ransom gang, an official of Anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) of Sindh police said on Sun­day. SSP AVCC Zafar Siddique Chhanga in a press confer­ence here said that the police have arrested three accused of kidnapping a youth from Brigade police jurisdiction and demanded ransom money. “Ar­rested kidnappers have been identified as Rashid, Zubair and Abdul Fatah,” SSP AVCC said. “Accused Abdul Fatah has been an in-service inspector at Collectorate of Customs in Khuzdar,” AVCC official said. The accused had abducted Wajahat Nadeem from Brigade police remit,” Zafar Siddique said. “They were arrived in a government number plate car for abduction,” he said. “The abductors had demanded 50,000 US dollars as ransom money from the family of the victim,” he added.