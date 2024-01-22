Daska drainage inspected

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to Daska and reviewed work on the drainage project under construction at a cost of Rs772.4 million.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Das­ka Anwar Ali and Public Health Engi­neering officers were also present on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the proj­ect was important for drainage of rainwater in Daska, which continued rapidly. He said that the length of the drain was 21,000 feet while 32,000 feet of the existing drain would be restored. He said that the project was 22% complete. “The city has been di­vided into two zones for the project which will drain the rainwater from the entire tehsil headquarters out of the city,” he added.

He directed that the quality of the material should be ensured and all re­sources be utilized for its completion within the stipulated time.

GCWUS DELEGATION VISIT WCCIS

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Riz­vi, along with a delegation, visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) to meet its President Dr. Marriam Nauman Butt.

Purpose of the visit was to seek her support for hosting All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Handball Champion­ship 2024 in Sialkot by the GCWUS and potential participation of GCWUS in the upcoming initiative of WCCIS’s trade exhibition ‘We Exhibit 2024’.

Delegation comprised of Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj (Director External Linkages & Dean Arts & Social Sci­ences), Dr. Ayesha Farid (Director Women Development Center), Mr. Sohaib Saleem (Manager ORIC), Ms. Tajalli Fatima (Deputy Registrar) and Ms. Mamoona Najam (PS to VC).