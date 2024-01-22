Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Daska drainage inspected

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to Daska and reviewed work on the drainage project under construction at a cost of Rs772.4 million.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Das­ka Anwar Ali and Public Health Engi­neering officers were also present on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the proj­ect was important for drainage of rainwater in Daska, which continued rapidly. He said that the length of the drain was 21,000 feet while 32,000 feet of the existing drain would be restored. He said that the project was 22% complete. “The city has been di­vided into two zones for the project which will drain the rainwater from the entire tehsil headquarters out of the city,” he added.

He directed that the quality of the material should be ensured and all re­sources be utilized for its completion within the stipulated time.

Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

GCWUS DELEGATION VISIT WCCIS

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Riz­vi, along with a delegation, visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) to meet its President Dr. Marriam Nauman Butt. 

Purpose of the visit was to seek her support for hosting All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Handball Champion­ship 2024 in Sialkot by the GCWUS and potential participation of GCWUS in the upcoming initiative of WCCIS’s trade exhibition ‘We Exhibit 2024’. 

Delegation comprised of Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj (Director External Linkages & Dean Arts & Social Sci­ences), Dr. Ayesha Farid (Director Women Development Center), Mr. Sohaib Saleem (Manager ORIC), Ms. Tajalli Fatima (Deputy Registrar) and Ms. Mamoona Najam (PS to VC).

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024