Deadline to submit applications for postal ballot paper ends today

Today (Monday) is the last day for submitting applications for postal ballot papers.

Election Commission is providing postal ballot papers to eligible individuals for the general elections for both national and provincial assemblies.

Eligible voters can download a postal ballot application from the electoral authority's website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, voters will send their votes to the relevant District Returning Officer within specified time.

The individuals receiving postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations.