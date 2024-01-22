Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Deadline to submit applications for postal ballot paper ends today

Deadline to submit applications for postal ballot paper ends today
Web Desk
10:09 AM | January 22, 2024
National

Today (Monday) is the last day for submitting applications for postal ballot papers.

Election Commission is providing postal ballot papers to eligible individuals for the general elections for both national and provincial assemblies.

Eligible voters can download a postal ballot application from the electoral authority's website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, voters will send their votes to the relevant District Returning Officer within specified time.

The individuals receiving postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024