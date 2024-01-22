Djokovic, Sabalenka reach Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic was at his dom­inant best in a straight-sets de­molition job to reach the Aus­tralian Open quarterfinals on Sunday, with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in equally ruth­less touch.

The Serbian superstar re­captured his top form to surge into the last 16 after dropping sets in his opening two matches while ill, and he stepped up an­other level against Adrian Man­narino. The French 20th seed, who at 35 is just a year younger than Djokovic, has been enjoy­ing a late career resurgence.

But he was taught a lesson by the world number one, who won the first 13 games in pow­ering through to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the 58th time, equalling Roger Federer’s men’s record. “I played great, from the first to the last point,” said the defending champion, who is red-hot favourite to collect an 11th Melbourne title and a re­cord 25th Grand Slam crown.

“It’s going in a positive di­rection, health-wise, tennis-wise so I’m really pleased with where I am at the mo­ment.” He will face 12th-seed Taylor Fritz next after the American beat last year’s run­ner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

That’s because home hope Alex de Minaur was in ac­tion, but he was unable to get past Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev who won a draining 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-0 epic. It thurst him into a clash with in-form fourth seed Jan­nik Sinner, who blasted past last year’s semi-finalist Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 and is yet to drop a set.

Defending women’s cham­pion Sabalenka has also been in imperious form and was in complete charge against un­seeded Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena, sweep­ing past the American 6-3, 6-2. Fourth seed Coco Gauff, at­tempting to become the first woman to back up a US Open title with a Grand Slam win in Australia since Naomi Osaka in 2020-2021, has been almost as impressive.

She swatted aside Poland’s unseeded Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in just 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, with the 85-year-tennis legend watching from the stands. She will now meet Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, who beat Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1.

With seven of the women’s top 10 seeds knocked out in the first week, including world number one Iga Swiatek, both Gauff and Sabalenka have a glorious chance to win their second major title. They are on the same side of the draw and will not meet in the final, with a potential last-four clash looming instead.

Sabalenka’s next opponent will be ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova after she ended the dream run of Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who beat sixth seed Ons Jabeur on her way to the fourth round.