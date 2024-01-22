Monday, January 22, 2024
ECP declares 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive

Commission finalises nationwide classification for 92,500 polling stations

ECP declares 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive
Agencies
January 22, 2024
Ballot paper printing to complete on February 4

ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorized over 17,500 polling stations as high­ly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide. Polling stations are categorized into A, B, and C groups, determined by their sensitivi­ty levels, official sources told APP.

From over 17,500 polling stations designat­ed as highly sensitive across the country due to concerns of potential unrest, 6,599 are in Punjab, and 4,430 are in Sindh, all set to be monitored by CCTV cameras. A total of 2,038 polling stations in Balochistan and 4,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been categorized as highly sensitive.

In Punjab, 15,829 polling stations are classi­fied as sensitive, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Baloch­istan, and over 6,000 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall under the sensitive category. Responding to a question he said official polling scheme to be revealed 15 days before the sched­uled February 8 general elections.

Meanwhile, the printing of ballot papers is on track, the Election Commission is satisfied with the quality and the process is expected to con­clude by February 3 or 4, said official source.

He informed APP that the Election Commission (ECP) had directed the Printing Corporation of Pa­kistan on January 14 to print 260 million water­marked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that printing for Balochistan and Sindh constituencies is continu­ing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the bal­lot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

Distinctive watermarks will embellish the bal­lot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security mea­sures have been implemented at the Printing Cor­poration premises throughout the ballot paper production process. The introduction of water­marked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, in­cluding the Security Printing Corporation, the Pa­kistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corpo­ration of Pakistan, were being used to share the workload for this endeavor.

