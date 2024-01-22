ECP declares 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive

Ballot paper printing to complete on February 4

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorized over 17,500 polling stations as high­ly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide. Polling stations are categorized into A, B, and C groups, determined by their sensitivi­ty levels, official sources told APP.

From over 17,500 polling stations designat­ed as highly sensitive across the country due to concerns of potential unrest, 6,599 are in Punjab, and 4,430 are in Sindh, all set to be monitored by CCTV cameras. A total of 2,038 polling stations in Balochistan and 4,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been categorized as highly sensitive.

In Punjab, 15,829 polling stations are classi­fied as sensitive, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Baloch­istan, and over 6,000 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall under the sensitive category. Responding to a question he said official polling scheme to be revealed 15 days before the sched­uled February 8 general elections.

Meanwhile, the printing of ballot papers is on track, the Election Commission is satisfied with the quality and the process is expected to con­clude by February 3 or 4, said official source.

He informed APP that the Election Commission (ECP) had directed the Printing Corporation of Pa­kistan on January 14 to print 260 million water­marked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that printing for Balochistan and Sindh constituencies is continu­ing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the bal­lot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

Distinctive watermarks will embellish the bal­lot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security mea­sures have been implemented at the Printing Cor­poration premises throughout the ballot paper production process. The introduction of water­marked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, in­cluding the Security Printing Corporation, the Pa­kistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corpo­ration of Pakistan, were being used to share the workload for this endeavor.