ECP initiates actions against candidates over violation of election code

LAHORE - The moni­toring teams of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) have initiated the process of issuing notices and imposing fines against candidates involved in the viola­tion of code of conduct. The ac­tive monitoring teams of the ECP in this regard took action against the candidates in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the violation of the code of conduct. Similarly, monitoring teams of the Election Commission are also ac­tive in Punjab. In Nankana Sahib, a warning was issued to election candidates for displaying Panaflex and billboards. Panaflex and other promotional materials have been removed from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha and Bhakkar.Panaflex hoardings have also been put up in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Nan­kana, Kasur, Lahore and Multan. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab has issued strict instruc­tions to District Monitoring Offi­cers in this regard.