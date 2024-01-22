Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP initiates actions against candidates over violation of election code

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The moni­toring teams of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) have initiated the process of issuing notices and imposing fines against candidates involved in the viola­tion of code of conduct. The ac­tive monitoring teams of the ECP in this regard took action against the candidates in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the violation of the code of conduct. Similarly, monitoring teams of the Election Commission are also ac­tive in Punjab. In Nankana Sahib, a warning was issued to election candidates for displaying Panaflex and billboards. Panaflex and other promotional materials have been removed from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha and Bhakkar.Panaflex hoardings have also been put up in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Nan­kana, Kasur, Lahore and Multan. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab has issued strict instruc­tions to District Monitoring Offi­cers in this regard.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024