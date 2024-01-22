Monday, January 22, 2024
Educational institutes to remain closed for 8 days for elections

1:07 PM | January 22, 2024
All the educational institutes across Pakistan will remain closed for eight days due to the upcoming general elections which are set to take place on February 8.

According to the sources, the educational institutes including schools and colleges will remain closed from February 4 (Sunday) and February 5 on account of Kashmir Day. 

Meanwhile, the institutes will remain closed from February 5 (Tuesday) to February 11 (Sunday) due to the general elections. 

The classes will resume from February 12 (Monday) across the country. 

