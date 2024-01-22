Ellum Winter Festival ends in Buner

ISLAMABAD - The Ellum Winter Festival, a two-day extravaganza, con­cluded with grandeur as Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat presided over the closing ceremony.

IGFC North Major General Noor Wali Khan, district ad­ministration, security forces officials and a diverse array of guests joined the festiv­ities. As many as 110 bikes and 60 jeeps from across Pa­kistan converged in Buner, marking the first-ever winter festival in the area. A warm welcome awaited partici­pants as jeeps and bikes jour­neyed from Punjab to Buner.

The closing ceremony fea­tured awe-inspiring par­agliding stunts that gar­nered special applause from the enthralled audience. The Frontier Corps Martial Dance Party showcased lo­cal dances, complement­ed by local artists singing traditional songs. Cultur­al stalls adorned the festi­val grounds, providing a rich tapestry of local heritage.

Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, the chief guest, honoured jeep drivers and bikers with medals and priz­es. Participants expressed gratitude to the Pak Army for organising the event, ac­knowledging the area’s natu­ral beauty as a tourism gem. They emphasised the pivotal role such events play in pro­moting tourism and fostering community engagement.