Ellum Winter Festival ends in Buner

ISLAMABAD - The Ellum Winter Festival, a two-day extravaganza, concluded with grandeur as Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat presided over the closing ceremony.
IGFC North Major General Noor Wali Khan, district administration, security forces officials and a diverse array of guests joined the festivities. As many as 110 bikes and 60 jeeps from across Pakistan converged in Buner, marking the first-ever winter festival in the area. A warm welcome awaited participants as jeeps and bikes journeyed from Punjab to Buner.
The closing ceremony featured awe-inspiring paragliding stunts that garnered special applause from the enthralled audience. The Frontier Corps Martial Dance Party showcased local dances, complemented by local artists singing traditional songs. Cultural stalls adorned the festival grounds, providing a rich tapestry of local heritage.
Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, the chief guest, honoured jeep drivers and bikers with medals and prizes. Participants expressed gratitude to the Pak Army for organising the event, acknowledging the area’s natural beauty as a tourism gem. They emphasised the pivotal role such events play in promoting tourism and fostering community engagement.