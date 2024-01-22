Monday, January 22, 2024
EPA team inspects 383 vehicles, indicates diesel HTV major smoke contributor

January 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Environmental Monitor­ing Team of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and the Islamabad Traffic Police conducted a week-long Ve­hicular Emission Control and Monitoring Campaign from January 9 to 17 across the federal capital. During the campaign, a total of 383 vehicles were inspect­ed across various catego­ries, including 80 buses, 47 vans, 30 cars, 120 mini­trucks, 93 trucks, and 13 tractors. However, heavy transport vehicles (HTV) using diesel fuel were iden­tified as the primary con­tributors to smoke emis­sions, with fines imposed on 27% of the vehicles, a news release said. A rig­orous test of soot carbon smoke emissions led to the imposition of 105 fines on vehicles exceeding the Na­tional Environmental Qual­ity Standard (NEQS) emis­sion levels by over 40% against the Ringelmann scale. The initiative aimed to address the growing concern about air pollution in Islamabad caused by ve­hicular emissions. The ba­sic objective of the survey was to ascertain the factual position of vehicular emis­sions during the dry spell of winter and their contri­bution to the formulation of smog in the current fog episode. Air pollution, a significant environmental issue, refers to harmful substances in the air that can adversely affect human health, animals, and the overall ecosystem. One ma­jor contributor to air pollu­tion is vehicular emissions, including carbon monox­ide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, particulate matter, and soot carbon. Soot car­bon, emitted from diesel vehicles, contributes to air pollution and poses seri­ous health risks. According to Article 11 of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997, “no person shall discharge or is allowed to discharge or emit any ef­fluent, waste, air pollutant, or noise in any amount, concentration, or level that is in excess of the National Environmental Quality Standard.”

