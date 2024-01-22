Monday, January 22, 2024
Expulsion of pharma industry foreign investors must be stopped: PEW president

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   President of Pakistan Econo­my Watch (PEW), Dr Murtaza Mughal, has said that forced expulsion of foreign inves­tors from the country should be stopped at once as it was hurting the masses and invest­ment climate. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that over two dozen pharma­ceutical companies have left Pakistan over the last few years. With the closure of the remaining companies, many medicines, including life-sav­ing medicines, will become scarce, he added. Dr Murtaza Mughal said that the scarcity of medicine always leads to smuggling, and patients end up paying double or triple the price for drugs in the black market. It was an open fact that the product quality of the local pharma industry was not what it should be, he said and added that their exports were also limited to a few African countries, while they were kept from entering the Euro­pean and American markets. Therefore, foreign companies selling quality products in the local market should not be discouraged so that the peo­ple can be saved from trouble and they can get quality medi­cines. The PEW president said that local companies should be given a deadline to improve their quality, and foreign com­panies should be allowed to do business in Pakistan until the quality of locally manufac­tured medicine was improved.

Agencies

