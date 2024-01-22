Faisal shines with ball, Saud hits ton on opening day of last round

KARACHI - The last round of President’s Trophy Grade-I kicked off on Sunday at three differ­ent venues in Karachi. PTV, batting for the second time, ended the day leading by 73 runs against WAPDA as both the teams got finished their first innings. PTV’s Faisal Akram bagged a seven-wick­et haul. Ghani Glass looked confident against SBP and will be looking to overcome a trail by 216 on day two. SNGPL banked on Saud Sha­keel’s hundred to post a de­cent total against the HEC. SCORES IN BRIEF: PTV 146 all out, 39.4 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 46, Hasan Mohsin 43; Asif Afridi 5-67, Khalid Usman 3-43) and 51-2, 11 overs (M Shahzad 26*; Ali Shafiq 1-8) vs WAPDA 124 all out, 34.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 30; Faisal Akram 7-47). SBP 278 all out, 70.4 overs (Umar Amin 69, M Mohsin 61, Usman Salahud­din 50; M Rameez Jnr 4-122, Shoaib Akhtar 3-39) vs GHANI GLASS 62-0, 17 overs (Shahbaz Javed 31*, Azeem Ghumman 25*). SNGPL 279 all out, 77.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 102, Mubasir Khan 55, Mir Hamza 40; Waseem Akram 4-50, Abdul Rehman 2-65) vs HEC 24-0, 9 overs (Mohsin Khan 14*, M Hur­aira 10*).