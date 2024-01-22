Monday, January 22, 2024
Faisalabad face Sargodha in Rising Punjab Games hockey final

Staff Reporter
January 22, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Faisalabad and Sargodha division teams stormed into the final of the Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Cham­pionship after winning their respective semifinals here at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. On the other hand, Gujranwala and Fais­alabad division teams also reached the final of the Vol­leyball Championship after defeating their respective opponents Lahore and Sa­hiwal in the semifinals at Nishtar Park Sports Com­plex Gymnasium Hall on the same day. The final competi­tions of both Rising Punjab Games hockey and volley­ball championships will be played on Monday. 

Staff Reporter

