Faisalabad face Sargodha in Rising Punjab Games hockey final

LAHORE - Faisalabad and Sargodha division teams stormed into the final of the Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Cham­pionship after winning their respective semifinals here at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. On the other hand, Gujranwala and Fais­alabad division teams also reached the final of the Vol­leyball Championship after defeating their respective opponents Lahore and Sa­hiwal in the semifinals at Nishtar Park Sports Com­plex Gymnasium Hall on the same day. The final competi­tions of both Rising Punjab Games hockey and volley­ball championships will be played on Monday.