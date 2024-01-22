Faisalabad face Sargodha in Rising Punjab Games hockey final

LAHORE - Faisalabad and Sargodha division teams stormed into the final of the Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Championship after winning their respective semifinals here at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. On the other hand, Gujranwala and Faisalabad division teams also reached the final of the Volleyball Championship after defeating their respective opponents Lahore and Sahiwal in the semifinals at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on the same day. The final competitions of both Rising Punjab Games hockey and volleyball championships will be played on Monday.