Monday, January 22, 2024
Fire erupts in Yarn factory, emergency declared

APP
January 22, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   A fire has been reported in a yarn facto­ry in New Karachi Industrial area Sector 12 here Sunday. According to a spokesman for Karachi Water and Sew­erage Corporation, an emer­gency had been declared at Water Corporation’s Sakhi Hasan hydrant. Several tank­ers filled with water had been dispatched to the fire site. CEO Water Corpora­tion Engineer Syed Salahud­din Ahmed had said that the in-charge of Hydrants Cell was actively in contact with the Karachi Fire Brigade au­thorities. He said that water tankers would be provided to the Fire Brigade until the fire was extinguished.

