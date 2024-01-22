Monday, January 22, 2024
Five injured in firing incidents

January 22, 2024
KARACHI  -  Five people including a woman were injured in separate firing in different localities of the me­tropolis, police said on Sunday. According to details, a 40-year-old woman was injured during jubilant firing in wedding ceremony in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi. A blind bullet critically injured 17-year-old youth in Firdous Colony of Golimar. Three people were shot injured upon resistance during separate robbery incidents in Nazimabad, Super Highway and Lasbela. The injured were shifted to different hospi­tals and police after registering separate cases at re­spective police stations started investigations.

