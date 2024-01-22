Flour mill owners must sell fortified flour, salt: DG SFA

KARACHI - Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that all operational teams of SFA must ensure the fortification process in flour and salt while all the manufacturers of flour and salt are bound to follow the SFA act in this regard. This he said while visiting Sunridge flour mill along with a team of Nutrition International. It is mentioned to her that Nutrition International has provided micronutrients to several flour mills and atta chakkis to check zinc and iron in the flour, a communique said.