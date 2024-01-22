Monday, January 22, 2024
FM Jilani, China's Weidong reiterate commitment to strong bilateral ties

11:00 PM | January 22, 2024
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Monday reaffirmed their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

They engaged in an in-depth discussion covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including CPEC and economic and financial cooperation.

FM Jilani expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Chinese vice foreign minister in strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China. He commended China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on various issues.

Expressing satisfaction with the steady development of CPEC, Jilani emphasised the significance of the project for Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan would continue its efforts to realise the full potential of CPEC for shared benefits.

Jilani also expressed appreciation for China’s readiness and support for all CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Weidong expressed gratitude for FM Jilani's hospitality.

He highlighted that as an iron brother and reliable friend, China accorded immense importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy.

Weidong also expressed eagerness for even deeper cooperation in all fields, looking forward to further strengthening the robust partnership between the two nations.

