The recent spell of dense fog shrouding Rawalpindi and Islam­abad has cast a chilling pall over daily life, exacerbating the already challenging living conditions in the twin cities. The thick fog not only disrupted transportation, affecting flights, trains, and road travel, but it has also intensified the difficulties imposed by the ongoing cold wave and power load shedding.

With visibility plummeting to as low as 50 metres in various areas of the twin cities, the transportation sector bore the brunt of this weather anomaly. Flights, both domestic and international, trains, and vehicular movement on city roads and motorways faced significant disruptions, compounding the challenges posed by the existing cold wave and pow­er load shedding. The adverse weather conditions have created a per­fect storm of difficulties for residents already grappling with harsh living conditions. The adverse weather conditions are taking a toll on public health, with hospitals witnessing a surge in cold-related ailments, par­ticularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children. Hos­pitals, including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, report an influx of over 100 patients daily, with complaints related to extreme cold conditions.

Local businesses, already reeling from financial challenges, are feel­ing the economic repercussions of prolonged harsh weather. Reduced market visits and early shop closures in areas like Saddar in Rawal­pindi reflect the impact on trade. Traders lament a decrease in cus­tomers, citing the reluctance of people to visit markets in the evening due to the adverse weather conditions. This further compounds the financial crunch faced by the business community in the region. The thick blanket of fog has not only disrupted routine activities but has also affected all modes of transportation, including roads, airports, and railways. Trains arriving late, flights being diverted, delayed, or cancelled, and disruptions to road travel have become a daily struggle for the residents. The challenges faced by the transportation sector underscore the urgency of addressing the multifaceted impact of the dense fog on the lives of those in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

As the Meteorological Department predicts the continuation of the cold wave and fog, it is essential for authorities to take proactive measures to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents. The ad­verse weather conditions and their wide-ranging effects emphasise the need for comprehensive strategies to address not only immedi­ate disruptions but also the long-term consequences of prolonged harsh weather in the twin cities.