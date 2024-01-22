Fog paralyzes twin cities; disrupts flights, trains

ISLAMABAD/ RAWALPINDI - Dense fog brought Rawalpindi and Islamabad to a standstill on Sunday, causing chaos in the twin cities. Early morning flights, trains, and road trans­portation faced disruptions as visibility dropped to a mere 50 meters in some areas.

The adverse weather condi­tions are expected to persist, affecting daily life and raising concerns about the well-being of residents. The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad expe­rienced a crippling fog on Sun­day, severely impacting routine activities. Early morning flights, both domestic and international, faced delays and disruptions, as did rail services and vehicular movement on city roads and mo­torways. The visibility dropped to a challenging 50 meters in various areas during the early morning hours, gradually im­proving later in the day.

The Islamabad International Airport was enveloped in fog by 11 pm on Saturday, causing fur­ther complications for air travel. The Meteorological Department official highlighted the current cold wave, predicting its grip on the Potohar region, northern ar­eas, Central Punjab, and the en­tire country on Sunday. Despite a gradual improvement expect­ed by the end of the next week, the official warned of continued cold, dry, and foggy conditions across Punjab, Sindh, and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Meteorological Depart­ment official stated that there are no immediate signs of rain in the coming days, with a pos­sibility of rainfall in the twin cities only after January 28. The minimum temperature in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded at a chilly 2 degrees Celsius. The recent cold wave, combined with the persistent fog, has exacerbated living con­ditions, with power load shed­ding and low gas pressure add­ing to the difficulties.

The harsh weather has led to an increase in cold-related ail­ments, especially among the elderly and children. Hospitals are witnessing over 200 patients daily with complaints related to extreme cold conditions. Doc­tors are advising people to stay warm, cover their heads and ears, and increase liquid intake, particularly soups, to minimize the effects of the dry cold.

The adverse weather condi­tions have not only impacted health but also affected busi­nesses. The traders’ community in Rawalpindi’s Commercial Market area has reported a de­crease in customers, leading to low business for many days. The shopkeepers are com­pelled to close their shops after Maghrib prayers due to the de­cline in evening market visits. This situation has added to the financial crunch already faced by the business community in the country. Transportation has taken a significant hit, with the thick blanket of early-morning fog causing delays in trains ar­riving from Karachi, Quetta, Pe­shawar, and Lahore. The flight operations of Pakistan Interna­tional Airlines (PIA) and other airlines were also affected, re­sulting in diversions, delays, and cancellations.

Moreover, the flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ri­yadh, and Al-Qasim were di­verted to Lahore due to unsafe visibility conditions in Islam­abad, with the PIA announcing a change in flight schedules for Sunday and Monday.

Despite the inconveniences, flight operations at Islamabad International Airport resumed their regular schedule in the evening after an improvement in weather conditions.

The PIA management urged passengers to cooperate, ac­knowledging the steps taken to minimize inconvenience during the persistent fog. The situation highlights the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions to both daily life and transporta­tion systems in the twin cities.

MOTORISTS ASKED TO DRIVE CAREFULLY DURING FOG TO AVOID ACCIDENTS

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have urged motor­ists to use fog lights while driv­ing at night due to smog/ fog and to drive carefully. According to a CTP spokesman, City Police Of­ficer, Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan had requested the citizens to drive carefully and refrain from crossing the permitted speed limits while travelling on high­ways and motorways, and in open areas which were engulfed by thick smog/ fog.

While giving road safety tips to motorists, he informed that road users should try to travel in day­light and avoid travelling at night. He assured that all available re­sources were being utilised to provide safe and sound passage to road users in foggy/ smoggy weather. The road users, espe­cially motorcyclists, were suffer­ing from eye infections and other health complications due to the smog, he said and underlined the need for the citizens to adopt pre­cautionary measures and follow the traffic rules.

He further informed that CTP Rawalpindi on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Traffic (AIGT) Punjab had geared up their ongoing op­eration against public service vehicles plying without fitness certificates and without route permits. CTP Spokesman said that the CTO had also visited dif­ferent areas and reviewed the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of circle officers and gave strict instructions to all the officers and field staff to take ac­tion against unfit vehicles.

The spokesman informed that CTP Rawalpindi had issued 3033 challan slips to unfit and without route permit public service vehi­cles during current month, while fines were also imposed on the rules violators. In view of the safety of the motorcyclists, 2116 challan tickets were also issued to those not wearing safety hel­mets. A large number of citizens were briefed about the impor­tance of helmets, he added.