Freedom Coalition

In a historic move, representatives from various press clubs, unions, and media associations in Pakistan recently joined hands to form the Coalition for Free Media. This alliance, endorsed by prominent groups such as the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), and the As­sociation of Electronic Media Editors & News Directors (AMEND), marks a pivotal step towards collectively resisting attacks on media freedom in the country.

Media professionals convened to address the growing concerns surrounding media curbs, pressure tactics, and character assassi­nation of journalists. Character assassination of journalists has un­fortunately become a norm, with powerful institutions, political parties, and even some media persons allegedly participating in sus­tained campaigns to defame independent journalists. This disturb­ing trend was acknowledged by the coalition, which emphasised the urgent need to condemn such practices and collectively put a stop to them. The coalition rightly cautioned that media organisations, by running campaigns against journalists, risk becoming a threat to media freedom in the country. By forming a ‘steering committee,’ the coalition aims to resist the continuous degradation of the freedom of information. This collaborative approach not only demonstrates a united front against attacks on media but also highlights the broad­er significance of safeguarding journalists’ safety and protecting the democratic principles of free speech and expression.

One of the key demands of the coalition is to ensure free speech and freedom of the media, recognising that no society can prog­ress without a free press. The coalition emphasises that freedom of speech generates dialogue and debate, essential components of any democratic society. It echoes the long-standing campaigns by journalists’ organisations for the constitutional right to free speech.

The issue of safety and protection of journalists also took centre stage in the coalition’s discussions. Scores of journalists have been killed, ab­ducted, or incarcerated by state and non-state actors in recent years. The coalition demands the implementation of the ‘Protection of Jour­nalists and Media Professionals Act’ to ensure the safety of journalists, condemning any attack on media houses from state or non-state ac­tors. Moving forward, the coalition’s efforts should be supported to en­sure a robust defence against attacks on media freedom and to foster a climate where journalism can thrive without fear of persecution.