Give me one chance, I’ll change your fate, Bilawal urges voters

Addressing a rally in PML-N stronghold Lahore, PPP chief also invites PTI voters to support his party; vows to end politics of oppression n Says we cannot hand over Pakistan to old politicians.

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to vote for his party as the elec­tions would see a battle only be­tween two parties ‘the lion’ and ‘the arrow’. It is to be noted here that the PTI of former prime minister Imran Khan has lost its electoral symbol ‘bat’ after the court upheld the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s decision of nullifying the controversial intra-party elections.

The PPP has retained its elec­tion symbol ‘arrow’, and the PML-N has also secured its de­cades-old ‘lion’ as electoral sign.

“I am speaking to the PTI sup­porters: We kept on telling Khan Sahib to do politics; abusing ri­vals and putting them and their sisters in jail is not politics,” Bi­lawal said while addressing a party power show in Lahore, the stronghold of Nawaz League.

Bilawal also extended an invi­tation to PML-N workers, saying, “Come to me, and I will respect your vote and take care of you.”

Bilawal said he understands the pain that PTI workers are go­ing through and blamed Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N for the former ruling party’s setbacks.

“I respect political workers. I’ve been through this phase and I do not want anyone to go through such testing times,” the PPP chairman said while refer­ring the hard times he and his family suffered during the PML-N governments in the past.

“I do not believe in politics of oppression,” he added.

Bilawal stressed the need to end the old ways of politics and bring all forces together, which would in return help to steer the country out of politics.

“Is it Lahore’s fate to elect the same faces again and again? I am here to win your hearts, fight for you and struggle for you. We can­not hand over Pakistan to these old politicians,” Bilawal said.

On the occasion, Bilawal targeted the former coalition partner (PML-N) with strong criticism, questioning how long the people of Punjab would endure the alternating rule of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Wasim Akram plus (PTI’s Usman Buzdar) in Lahore.

He said that PPP has come up with a concrete 10-point economic plan to provide relief to the masses. He re­iterated to abolish 17 ministries to cut Rs300 billion expenditures which would be spent on the nationals be­sides ending Rs1,500 annual subsidies to the elites if PPP voted to power.

Bilawal reminded that those who now mock the PPP’s limited presence in Lahore have forgotten that the city warmly welcomed Benazir Bhutto, and in turn, she was elected as the prime minister of the country.

The PPP chairman highlighted his 10-point welfare agenda, emphasising that upon assuming power, 17 federal ministries would be abolished and the elites would no longer receive subsi­dies. Instead, he added, the funds saved from these decisions would be spent on the welfare of the people.

“If you make me the prime minister, your salaries will be doubled in five years. We will provide free electricity for up to 300 units through solar pan­els. Cards will be provided to women and farmers,” Bilawal promised.

Calling on the youth to not squander the “power of the vote,” he highlighted the challenges faced by many young and qualified individuals in securing employment.

“Give me one chance, and I will pro­vide you with a youth card, ensur­ing that you will not face difficulties in obtaining both jobs and training in modern technology,” he said.

He insisted that under the PPP, the income of the common man would be doubled, and with the party in power, its goal of constructing three million houses could also be achieved.

“I am aware of the difficulties faced by families due to politics of division and hatred, which have been detri­mental to the country,” he said. “I am committed to steering the country in a new direction,” he said.