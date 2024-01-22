Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt trying to provide best medical facilities to masses: Javed Akram

Govt trying to provide best medical facilities to masses: Javed Akram
Web Desk
11:55 AM | January 22, 2024
National

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Javed Akram has said that the government is trying to provide best medical facilities to people by upgrading medical laboratories in hospitals across the province.

Inaugurating a private lab excellence gala in Lahore today, he said that caretaker government believes in public private partnership to facilitate the people and improve the economy.

The Provincial Minister said the government is also taking all out measures for improvement in national economy with joint efforts of the private sector.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024