Govt trying to provide best medical facilities to masses: Javed Akram

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Javed Akram has said that the government is trying to provide best medical facilities to people by upgrading medical laboratories in hospitals across the province.

Inaugurating a private lab excellence gala in Lahore today, he said that caretaker government believes in public private partnership to facilitate the people and improve the economy.

The Provincial Minister said the government is also taking all out measures for improvement in national economy with joint efforts of the private sector.