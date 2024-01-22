Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

High-stakes battle in NA 148 as Gilani, Dehr and Mahay compete

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  As the momentum in electoral activities inten­sifies with the approaching February elections, tough competition is being expected between for­mer prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Ahmed Hussain Dehar in NA 148.

With just a few weeks remaining in the polling, significant developments have taken place in cru­cial constituencies of Multan. NA-148, in particular, holds great importance, witnessing a contest be­tween former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, PML-N candidate Ahmed Hussain Dehar and Inde­pendent candidate Barrister Taimur Altaf Mahay.

Moreover, the electoral battleground encom­passes areas starting from Bosan Road and extend­ing up to Sher Shah. It includes parts of Nawabpur Road, Qadirpur Ran, Chowk Kamaraan, Moza Mu­zaffarabad, Qasim Bela and some other areas. The majority of the constituency is in rural areas how­ever, nearly 20 percent area is comprised of the Urban population.

Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

In the previous elections, Ahmed Hussain Dehar secured success from this constituency on a PTI ticket but later parted ways with the party during a no-confidence motion. Abdul Qadir Gillani was the candidate on the PPP ticket during the Election 2018. Noteworthy political analyst Sarfraz Ali An­sari mentioned that it was the old constituency of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, setting the stage for a challenging competition.

While expectations lean towards Yousaf Raza Gi­lani, who has a strong foothold in this constituen­cy, he claimed. However, Ahmed Hassan Dehr has also improved as he got support from some impor­tant tribes in the constituency. Gilani, having been elected as prime minister from this constituency, has initiated numerous developmental projects in the area. Another analyst Nasir Zaheer highlighted the both parties are actively pursuing their elec­toral campaigns, and Yousaf Raza Gilani has inten­sified efforts. However, tough competition contest is being expected, he added.

ICP announces admission for MPhil, PhD programmes

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024