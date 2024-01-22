ICP announces admission for MPhil, PhD programmes

PESHAWAR - Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) on Sunday announced admissions for MPhil and PhD programmes. Prospective candidates can access the online admission form, prospectus, eligibility crite­ria, and additional information at the official website www.icp.edu.pk.

According to notification, MPhil Program: Appli­cations are invited for the following disciplines: Ar­abic, Computer Science, Education, Islamic Theology, Management Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Political Sci­ence, Statistics, MBA (2 years) with specializations in Finance, Human Resource Management (HRM), and Marketing.

PhD Programme: The PhD programme is avail­able in the following disciplines: Arabic, Comput­er Science, Islamic Theology, Management Sciences, Mathematics, Pakistan Studies and Political Science Last date for submission of admission forms: is 26/01/2024.

Written test in the concerned department: 28/01/2024.Interview/Scrutiny: 31/01/2024. Pro­spective candidates are encouraged to submit their admission forms before the specified deadline. The written test for the relevant department is scheduled for 28/01/2024, and the interview/scrutiny process will take place on 31/01/2024. For further details and to access the online admission form, please visit the official website: www.icp.edu.pk.