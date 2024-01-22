IHC to resume hearing in PTI founder’s petition challenging his jail trial

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Mon­day (today) resume hearing in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s petition chal­lenging his jail trial in Toshakhana and Al Qa­dir trust case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Jus­tice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Jus­tice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of the Imran’s petitions against his jail trial notification in Toshkhana and Al-Qadir cases. He filed the peti­tions through his coun­sel Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate and cited the Chairman National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) and others as re­spondents in the case.

The petition stated that the notifications of jail trials in the cases, issued on November 14 and 28 respectively, were unlawful and ma­licious. Imran prayed to the court that the jail trial notifications be nullified and urged the court to issue a stay order to halt the pro­ceedings. Previously, the bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Jus­tice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued notice to the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) and secretary interior after declaring his pleas “admissible”. The court also sought a reply from the respondents by Jan­uary 22 besides direct­ing to fix the next hear­ing on Monday before the available bench.

The IHC said in the written order, “Issue notice to the respon­dents with the direction to respondents No.1 to 3 to submit their re­ports prior to the next date of hearing. The reports must include all the documentation leading up to the issu­ance of the impugned notification.”

It added, “Since one of us (Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, J.) is on leave in the next week, let this petition be fixed for hearing on Monday i.e., 22.01.2024 before any available Division Bench.”

Through the instant petition, the petition­er Imran impugned the notification dated 28.11.2023 issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, according to which, the Federal Government had ac­corded approval that the “Accountability Court concerned” shall sit and conduct trial of the petitioner and oth­ers in Central Prison, Adyala Rawalpindi with reference to the case regarding misuse of au­thority and misappro­priation/ illegal sale of gifted State assets, etc. under Section 16(b) of the National Account­ability Ordinance, 1999 (“NAO”).

The Section 16(b) of the NAO reads thus:- “The Court shall sit at such place or places as the Federal Govern­ment may, by order specify in this behalf.”

Counsel for the peti­tioner drew the atten­tion of the court to the judgment passed by the Division Bench of this Court in intra Court ap­peal No.367/2023 and submitted that at no stage prior to the issu­ance of the impugned notification was any judicial order passed by the Accountability Court requiring the tri­al against the petitioner to be conducted in jail.

He further submitted that since Reference No.20/2023 was put in court after scrutiny by the Registrar of the Ac­countability Court on 20.12.2023, the ques­tion of any judicial or­der having been passed by the Accountability Court requiring the tri­al against the petitioner to be conducted in jail prior to the issuance of the impugned notifica­tion does not arise; that the requirements of Section 352 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (“Cr.P.C.”) read with Rule 3 in Part-I of Chapter-I in Volume-III of the Rules and Orders of the Lahore High Court (“Rule 3 of the LHC Rules”) had not been fulfilled prior to the issuance of the impugned notification; and that the process ad­opted for the issuance of the impugned notifi­cation suffers from pro­cedural irregularities which are liable to be judicially reviewed by this Court.

Counsel for the peti­tioner further submit­ted that the Presiding Officer of the Account­ability Court is pro­ceeding with the trial with unprecedented haste; that the trial is being conducted on a day-to-day basis with­out any break; that till date out of the twenty prosecution witnesses, the examination-in-chief of eleven witness­es has been recorded and so has the cross-examination of three witnesses; and that the charge against the petitioner was framed on 09.01.2024 and the recording of evidence of so many witnesses in just six working days bespeaks of the Presid­ing Officer’s intention to decide the case by a certain targeted date.

He also submit­ted that ever since 20.12.2023, the Pre­siding Officer has not dealt with any other case pending before Accountability Court-I but just the reference against the petitioner.