Monday, January 22, 2024
IIUI offers Sunday classes for Arabic language learning

APP
January 22, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The International Islamic Uni­versity, Islamabad (IIUI), in­vited applications from stu­dents interested in enrolling in short Sunday courses to learn the Arabic language. According to the Univer­sity official, a 24 week Ara­bic learning course, taking place only on Sundays, is set to begin on February 18, 2024. Admissions are open in three phases: certificate for individuals without prior knowledge of Arabic, diplo­ma for those who complete the certificate course, and advanced diploma for those who finish the diploma course either at the Islamic university or elsewhere. The fee for each of the three courses is Rs 15,000. Classes for males and females are held separately from 10 am to 2 pm, exclusively on Sun­days. The deadline for fee payment is February 16.

