Imperial Cricket Club hosts Annual Prize Distribution ceremony

LAHORE - The Imperial Cricket Club Lahore celebrated its annual prize distribution ceremony at Askari 10 Cricket Ground, Lahore Cantt. The event commenced with an exciting exhibition match featuring both senior and junior players from the Imperial Cricket Club.
President of Imperial Cricket Club Mashhood Hussain Shirazi extended a warm welcome to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, who graced the event as chief guest and presented match kits, tracksuits, and shields to the players and officials of the club. In addition to these accolades, special prizes were bestowed upon players who exhibited outstanding performances throughout the year.
Expressing appreciation for Club President Mashhood Hussain Shirazi’s dedicated services to club cricket, the chief guest assured that talented players of Imperial Club would be encouraged and supported on various platforms. He also congratulated the club’s management for organizing a well-executed event. LRCA Manager of Cricket Operations Abid Hussain also graced the occasion with his presence and interacted with players and other club officials.
In closing, Club President Mashhood Hussain Shirazi expressed gratitude to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, Manager Lahore Region Abid Hussain, and the senior members of the club