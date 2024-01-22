Human lives have two as­pects: the internal ex­pressed through morals and religion and the external guided and shaped by the influence of devic­es, techniques, mecha­nisms, instrumental­ities, digitization and the advent of artificial intelligence.. The mod­ern man has built air­planes and spaceships that has squeezed distances and ar­rested the flight of the time. He can also deservedly boast of rais­ing sky-scrapers, architectural marvels and behemoth bridges. He has produced thinking ma­chines and instruments that peer into the unfathomable ranges of interstellar space. He has within his grasp infinite vistas of scientif­ic and technological advancement. The hall mark of this external and modern life, with predominant­ly materialistic outlook, is that it has suppressed the internal fac­et of human life, which is the root cause of all the problems faced by the mankind. This spiritual pov­erty has landed the world into in­tractable problems like injustice, poverty and conflict.

The global economic order erect­ed on purely materialistic con­siderations is exploitative in na­ture and heavily tilted towards the more developed and technologi­cally advanced nations. Similar­ly the predominance of the same materialistic philosophy within so­cieties and states has created un­bridgeable gulf between haves and have-nots, more so in the third world countries like Pakistan where political and economic pow­er is in the hands of the landed ar­istocracy and the elite classes.

The system of governance, a legacy of the colonial era, has in­built avenues of corruption to serve the vested interests of elit­ist political class. They have cre­ated islands of affluence. They re­fuse to acknowledge and accept the adage that islands of afflu­ence cannot exist in the oceans of poverty. They remain stubbornly oblivious to the fact that tensions generated by injustice and exploi­tation always lead to conflict and emergence of fissiparous tenden­cies in the society.

A conflict-ridden society fails to promote national integration besides undermining socio-eco­nomic development. The solution lies in bridging and narrowing the gap between haves and have-nots. John F Kennedy echoed a simi­lar warning in these words “If a free and democratic society can­not help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich” The founding father of the Na­tion in his address to the constit­uent assembly on 11 June 1947 had also mentioned alleviation of poverty as top most priority of the state. Pakistan needs to ad­dress ‘spiritual poverty’ without any further loss of time and cho­reograph a system of governance which is truly representative in nature and is capable of deliver­ing justice. People are yearning for change which can only come through breaking the hold of land­lords and elite on political power.

Elections are around the cor­ner and the political parties are feverishly engaged in wheeling and dealing and forming allianc­es to win public franchise. Almost all the parties have issued tickets to their nominees to contest Na­tional and provincial elections. A close look at the list of their can­didates reveals that all the big par­ties have granted major chunk of their tickets to landlords and busi­nessmen. Whether a single party forms the government at the cen­tre and provinces or the results dictate formation of coalition gov­ernments, things are not going to change for better, at least for the poor segments of the society.

Under the present system, no matter how many elections are held, the results will not be dif­ferent as it would bring back the same people to the assemblies; people with dubious credentials having myriad of skeletons in their cupboards. According to Ein­stein doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results is insanity. This insanity must end now.

The real issue is the way we elect our legislators. The single con­stituency system prevalent in the country is the real culprit which has perpetuated the archaic co­lonial system of governance and strengthened the hold of the land­lords and elite classes on the polit­ical power. To get out of their suffo­cating stranglehold, the best recipe available is to switch over to the proportional representation sys­tem. Under this system the peo­ple vote for the parties and not in­dividual candidates. The parties get representation in the assem­blies on the basis of the percent­age of votes obtained by them in­dicating their real standing among the masses. The system eliminates horse-trading and change of loy­alties through coercion and brib­ery. It enables the party leadership to nominate really competent and deserving people to the assemblies eliminating culture of black-mail by vested interests. It also ensures representation of smaller region­al parties in the national politics discouraging centrifugal tenden­cies. It is the best available recipe for national integration and unity. Its success decidedly depends on making the voting compulsory for every registered voter.

It is time for all the political parties to give a serious thought to reforming the system rising above their narrow political agen­das and use their collective wis­dom to compensate for their past follies if they desire to remain rel­evant to the future political land­scape of the country.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com