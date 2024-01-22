IPC Ministry all set to surrender surplus staff

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is all set to surrender over one hundred of its surplus employees following the directives of the caretaker government to do so.
The caretaker government has asked the overstaffed ministry of inter provincial coordination to surrender its employees owing to its huge strength and small work load, official source told The Nation.
The caretaker Minister for IPC in his first review briefing over the performance of the ministry was informed that the work force of the ministry currently consist of one secretary, two additional secretaries, three joint secretaries, six deputy secretaries, 13 section officers, 17 ex-cadre employees of grade 17 to 19 and over 200 lower staff of grade 1 to 16.
According the source, the caretaker government has asked the secretary IPC to surrender the surplus staff of the ministry. Now the Ministry of IPC is working on a summary for the surrender of the extra employees, the source said.
The ministry is likely to surrender a total of 29 officer ranking employees and a summary in this regard to be presented to the Establishment Division. The surrender of employees will also entail the return of 80 to 100 employees of grade 1 to 16 from the IPC, who are currently working with various officers, the source said. The officers who are likely to be surrendered include one additional secretary, two joint secretaries, three deputy secretaries, six section officers and 17 ex-cadre officials of grade 17 to 19, the source claimed.
The ministry with limited mandate and high human resource raises concern over how the national resources are being utilised, the source said. The CCI which was under the IPC has now a full pledge secretariat along with the associated staff. Article 154(1) of the Constitution states that “The Council shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.” Article 154 (3) provides that the Council shall have a permanent Secretariat.
The main mandate of the Ministry of IPC includes, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Sports Board, Federal Land Commission etc.