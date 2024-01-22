Monday, January 22, 2024
Iran, Pakistan flights resume amid easing tensions

Agencies
January 22, 2024
KARACHI  -  In a sign of improving relations be­tween Iran and Pakistan, commercial flights between the two countries have resumed after a brief hiatus.

According to aviation sources, Iran’s Mahan Airlines flight arrived in Lahore from Tehran on Sunday, car­rying more than 100 passengers.

The flight landed at Lahore Airport from Tehran, sources said. Flights between the two countries were sus­pended due to Pakistan-Iran tensions over border security and regional issues. The resumption of flights is expected to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts between the two neighboring countries.

On Friday, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

The two ministers discussed the recent developments in the region and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jilani briefed Abdullahian on Paki­stan’s position and reiterated that the defence of national security and sov­ereignty was the most important for Pakistan. He said that the red lines regarding Pakistan’s security were clear and that Pakistan would not al­low any violation of its territorial in­tegrity. He also expressed Pakistan’s desire to resolve the issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

Both sides agreed to reduce the recent tension and to enhance coop­eration and coordination between the two countries.

Agencies

