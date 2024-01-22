JUP-N announces support for PPP in elections

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani Group) yesterday announced to support the Pakistan People’s Party in the general elections.
In a meeting with the Secretary-General of the People’s Party Parliamentarians, Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary-General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Sahibzada Syed Safdar Shah Gilani, declared support, saying the JUI Noorani Group will back the PPP candidates nationwide for both national and provincial constituencies.
He said the PPP opposes sectarianism, making their support a national duty. To further this cause, the JUP-N announced a two-member committee, with contact at the Central Secretariat, led by Syed Sabtain Hyder Bukhari.
Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary-General of the People’s Party, welcomed the Secretary-General and delegation of JUI Noorani Group, expressing gratitude for their support.
The PPP respects religious leaders and elders, representing the people. They believe the party can lead the country out of economic challenges, with their governance strengthening the nation economically and presenting a positive democratic image globally.
Bukhari said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a hope for Pakistan and a capable leader.
“The founder of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is remembered for his unparalleled services to the nation and democracy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is recognized for his voice for democracy within parliament and positive international recognition for Pakistan. The PPP has solutions to the country’s economic issues through their public welfare initiatives,” he added.
Bukhari emphasized the party’s commitment to public service and its reliance on public support rather than seeking shelter in power.
He said that those who bring allegations should be ready to face the consequences before the public.
The JUP-N delegation who meet the PPP team included Saeed Ahmed Naqshbandi, Anwar Zaman Kazmi, Saabzada Naziri, Taair Rashid Tanoli, Israr Cheema Advocate, and the spokesperson of constituency 47, Syed Sabtain Hyder Bukhari, along with Raja Noorullah.