Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JUP-N announces support for PPP in elections

| PPP says party respects religious leaders and elders representing the people

JUP-N announces support for PPP in elections
SHAFQAT ALI
January 22, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani Group) yesterday announced to sup­port the Pakistan People’s Party in the general elections.

In a meeting with the Secretary-General of the People’s Party Par­liamentarians, Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary-General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Sahibzada Syed Safdar Shah Gilani, declared support, saying the JUI Noorani Group will back the PPP candidates nationwide for both national and provincial constituencies.

He said the PPP opposes sectarian­ism, making their support a national duty. To further this cause, the JUP-N announced a two-member committee, with contact at the Central Secretariat, led by Syed Sabtain Hyder Bukhari.

Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary-General of the People’s Par­ty, welcomed the Secretary-General and delegation of JUI Noorani Group, expressing gratitude for their support.

Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

The PPP respects religious lead­ers and elders, representing the people. They believe the party can lead the country out of economic challenges, with their governance strengthening the nation economi­cally and presenting a positive dem­ocratic image globally.

Bukhari said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a hope for Paki­stan and a capable leader.

“The founder of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is remembered for his un­paralleled services to the nation and democracy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is recognized for his voice for democra­cy within parliament and positive in­ternational recognition for Pakistan. The PPP has solutions to the coun­try’s economic issues through their public welfare initiatives,” he added.

Bukhari emphasized the party’s commitment to public service and its reliance on public support rather than seeking shelter in power.

ICP announces admission for MPhil, PhD programmes

He said that those who bring alle­gations should be ready to face the consequences before the public.

The JUP-N delegation who meet the PPP team included Saeed Ahmed Naqshbandi, Anwar Zaman Kazmi, Saabzada Naziri, Taair Rashid Ta­noli, Israr Cheema Advocate, and the spokesperson of constituency 47, Syed Sabtain Hyder Bukhari, along with Raja Noorullah.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024