JUP-N announces support for PPP in elections

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani Group) yesterday announced to sup­port the Pakistan People’s Party in the general elections.

In a meeting with the Secretary-General of the People’s Party Par­liamentarians, Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary-General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Sahibzada Syed Safdar Shah Gilani, declared support, saying the JUI Noorani Group will back the PPP candidates nationwide for both national and provincial constituencies.

He said the PPP opposes sectarian­ism, making their support a national duty. To further this cause, the JUP-N announced a two-member committee, with contact at the Central Secretariat, led by Syed Sabtain Hyder Bukhari.

Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary-General of the People’s Par­ty, welcomed the Secretary-General and delegation of JUI Noorani Group, expressing gratitude for their support.

The PPP respects religious lead­ers and elders, representing the people. They believe the party can lead the country out of economic challenges, with their governance strengthening the nation economi­cally and presenting a positive dem­ocratic image globally.

Bukhari said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a hope for Paki­stan and a capable leader.

“The founder of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is remembered for his un­paralleled services to the nation and democracy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is recognized for his voice for democra­cy within parliament and positive in­ternational recognition for Pakistan. The PPP has solutions to the coun­try’s economic issues through their public welfare initiatives,” he added.

Bukhari emphasized the party’s commitment to public service and its reliance on public support rather than seeking shelter in power.

He said that those who bring alle­gations should be ready to face the consequences before the public.

The JUP-N delegation who meet the PPP team included Saeed Ahmed Naqshbandi, Anwar Zaman Kazmi, Saabzada Naziri, Taair Rashid Ta­noli, Israr Cheema Advocate, and the spokesperson of constituency 47, Syed Sabtain Hyder Bukhari, along with Raja Noorullah.