Karachiites also want Nawaz Sharif: Atta Tarar

LAHORE - Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the PML-N carried out a lot of develop­ment work in NA-127 constit­uency in the past. Address­ing a workers convention in Township, he said that Bilaw­al-Bhutto Zardari should tell people what the Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) had done for Karachi development during the last 15 years, instead of criticising the PML-N leader­ship. Tarar said, “People of Ka­rachi also want Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.” He said Bilawal had no agenda and that was why he was only crit­icising his political opponents. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N would win election in NA-127 con­stituency.