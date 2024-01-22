Kh Asif asks PML-N workers to launch door-to-door campaign

SIALKOT - Former defence minister and Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-71 constituency Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged the youth to go door to door to ap­prise people of development agenda of the party and victory would be destiny of PML-N on February 8.

Addressing the worker convention at the PML-N House at Paris Road Sat­urday night, he said the youth were valuable asset to the country and they should keep unity in their ranks. He said the PML-N was a symbol of development and prosperity, and whenever the party came to power, Sialkot, the city of Allama Iqbal, wit­nessed unprecedented development. Various educational institutions were built, women’s university was estab­lished, and motorways were made. The former minister said Sialkot was a stronghold of the PML-N.

Candidates from PP-46 and PP-47 Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Muham­mad Manshaullah Butt, respectively, City President PML-N Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Former Mayor Si­alkot Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, Dis­trict Youth Coordinator Umer Chachi and City Coordinator Hafiz Chand Sheikh were also present.

Meanwhile, former Member Na­tional Assembly (MNA) and Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for constituency NA-70 Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani urged people to vote for his party for a bright future of the country.

Addressing a worker convention in the Kundanpur area of his constit­uency, he said whenever the PML-N took over the charge, the country and the nation progressed. “On Feb­ruary 8, the PML-N will once again win and start the journey of devel­opment and prosperity of the coun­try and nation from where it was stopped,” he added.

Armaghan Subhani said that not a single project could be started for public welfare during the four years of the PTI government. “Boys and girls danced in PTI public gatherings. They would bring DJs and singers to their rallies. This was the so-called Naya Pakistan. Respect for elders was abolished. This false person cheated our youths with slogans of creating 10m jobs and building 5,000,000 houses, but did any youth get a job during the PTI regime, did any poor get a house? This person has given nothing but lies and fraud,” he added. He said, “I assure you that we will work day and night for your better future and together with our leaders, we will be able to bring the country out of darkness.