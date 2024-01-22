KP govt issues advisory for careful utilisation of water 

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued an advisory to the public for judicious utilisation of water in the wake of the severe scarcity of rains and less snow in mountainous regions of the province.
In the advisory issued through the Local Government and Rural Development Department, it is conveyed to people that due to very little rain and limited snow in the mountains, the province is facing severe water scarcity due to depletion in water levels in rivers and underground.
It is therefore advised to the masses to ensure judicious utilisation of water and avoid its wastage. Avoid using cars and sprinkling roads with fresh water.
In prevailing circumstances it has become incumbent upon every individual to behave like a responsible citizen and use this sacred resource of water with great responsibility, the advisory added.