KP govt issues advisory for careful utilisation of water 

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government issued an advisory to the public for judicious utilisation of water in the wake of the severe scarcity of rains and less snow in mountainous regions of the province.

In the advisory issued through the Local Government and Ru­ral Development Department, it is conveyed to people that due to very little rain and limited snow in the mountains, the province is fac­ing severe water scarcity due to depletion in water levels in rivers and underground.

It is therefore advised to the masses to ensure judicious utili­sation of water and avoid its wast­age. Avoid using cars and sprin­kling roads with fresh water.

In prevailing circumstances it has become incumbent upon every individual to behave like a responsible citizen and use this sacred resource of water with great responsibility, the adviso­ry added.