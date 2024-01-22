KP hospitals face financial difficulties

PESHAWAR - The hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face severe shortage of medicines, revealed a document issued by the Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Sunday.
The hospitals of the province face shortage of immunoglobulins, anti-rabies vaccine and emergency drugs, the documents said. Non-availability of snakebite vaccine may lead to deaths, the document said. According to the document, no order has been so far placed for procurement of medicines due to non-availability of funds.
The DG Health Services KP apprised the Secretary Health about financial difficulties of the hospitals through a letter available here.
In his letter, he said, Rs. 9 billion are urgently needed to solve the shortage of medicines and there is arrears of 2.67 billion rupees for purchase of medicines. Arrears and additional amount of Rs6 billion to be released while the Finance Department has given a budget of Rs99.77 million in 2022 and 2023, the document disclosed. However, the letter says the budget of Rs99.77 million cannot overcome the shortage of medicines.