KP hospitals face financial difficulties

APP
January 22, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The hospitals of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa face severe shortage of medicines, revealed a document issued by the Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Sunday.

The hospitals of the province face shortage of im­munoglobulins, anti-rabies vaccine and emergen­cy drugs, the documents said. Non-availability of snakebite vaccine may lead to deaths, the document said. According to the document, no order has been so far placed for procurement of medicines due to non-availability of funds.

The DG Health Services KP apprised the Secretary Health about financial difficulties of the hospitals through a letter available here.

In his letter, he said, Rs. 9 billion are urgently need­ed to solve the shortage of medicines and there is arrears of 2.67 billion rupees for purchase of medi­cines. Arrears and additional amount of Rs6 billion to be released while the Finance Department has giv­en a budget of Rs99.77 million in 2022 and 2023, the document disclosed. However, the letter says the budget of Rs99.77 million cannot overcome the shortage of medicines.

