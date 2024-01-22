Lesco collects Rs18m from 537 defaulters on 129th day of recovery campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs18.34 million from 537 chronic defaulters in all five districts - La­hore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 129th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that on the 129th day, Chief Engi­neer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mu­jahid Zia and Tehsil­dar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs07 million from 89 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.37 million from 59 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Man­ager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsil­dar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.27 million from 61 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.89 mil­lion from 36 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Mu­hammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.53 million from 40 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.33 million from 76 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Man­ager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Teh­sildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.59 million from 86 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.36 million from 90 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.6 billion from 70,865 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elabo­rated that LESCO recovered outstand­ing dues of Rs 280.21 million from 9,947 defaulters in North­ern Circle; Rs 502.35 million from 9,241 defaulters in East­ern Circle; Rs 268.66 million from 7,996 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 113.63 mil­lion from 4,090 de­faulters in South Circle, Rs 173.76 million from 6,366 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 307.82 million from 8,657 defaulters in Sheikh­upura Circle; Rs 130.09 million from 11,270 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 293.03 million from 13,298 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign start­ed on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had as­signed additional charge of Teh­sildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Of­ficer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior of­ficers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the com­pany is facing loss due to dead de­faulters, and vowed to continue action against them.