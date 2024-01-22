Monday, January 22, 2024
Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW)’ held

APP
January 22, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW) was held at the Governor House Sindh here on Sunday. The Governor Sindh Moham­med Kamran Khan Tes­sori, well-known spiritual leaders, dignitaries of the city and a large number of citizens participated in the Mahfil. Speaking on the oc­casion, the Governor said that the reasons behind our problems were that we did not follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). He said that Ka­rachi was called the hub of the country’s economy but no one paid proper atten­tion towards it. Tessori said that the people should vote for those candidates, who could solve their problems. He on the occasion also an­nounced to send people present in the Mehfil for Umrah and Hajj through balloting.

APP

