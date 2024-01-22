Man shoots father dead after arguments over marriage with a girl

SIALKOT - A disobedient man brutally shot his father dead allegedly after allegedly making arguments with him over marriage with a girl.

Sixty-year-old Amanat Ali, a resi­dent of Pindi Bhatian area of Sialkot, was shot dead by his disobedient son Usman Amanat. On contact, the police said that Usman wanted to marry his cousin Nadia and he killed his father by firing during a bitter argument.

The police have registered a case No 71/24 on the complaint of the vic­tim’s wife Shazia Amanat and started investigation while the body was sent for post-mortem. Later it was handed over to the relatives.

PAKISTAN GLOVES ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN REPLACED

Despite the orders of DGTO towards Pakistan Gloves Association, the change of chairman has been implemented.

According to DGTO letter No. 8(1)/2027-TO, the Chairman of Paki­stan Gloves Association, Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed, has been replaced by Qa­sim Ahmed, despite the orders to ex­tend the term of office bearers of busi­ness organizations across the country till September 30, 2024.

Chairman was elected. Chairman Democrat Group Sohail Khawar Mir said that the orders of DGTO are being clearly violated in Gloves Association. When contacted in this regard, Secre­tary Gloves Association Ali Muqadas said that they were working as per instructions of DGTO, but the change of chairman was an internal matter of the association.

Group Leader Surgical Association of Pakistan Jahangir Babar Bajwa and Group Chairman Pakistan Cargo Muhammad Yousaf have stressed the need for reducing cost of doing busi­ness, besides evolving a new price control mechanism, as huge taxation, rising oil prices and constant jump in electricity and gas tariffs had lifted the inflation to decades high level in 2023.

They warned the authorities that inflation above 6 percent could hurt economic growth and a careful policy was required to keep it in control. They said that the pace of inflation was skyrocketing at a time when the economic activity was slowing down.

They further stated that the constant increase in power tariffs on the pretext of fuel adjustment had increased electricity prices and added to the already high cost of trade and industry, the continuous increase in fuel and electricity rates will add to the miseries of the businessmen, who are already feeling the heat of runaway inflation. They said that increase in fuel prices and tariff rates would also bring about another flood of inflation in Pakistan as it would increase the cost of doing business in the country.