Man stabs wife to death over domestic disputes

SHORKOT - A pitiless man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute in tehsil Shorkot of Jhang, police said on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place inside a house located at Pattan Road near Rescue Office where an accused killed his wife with sharp edged weapon over domestic issues. The deceased Mehwish Bibi 35, was mother of two children. The body was shifted to THQ Hospital Shorkot for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.