Man stabs wife to death over domestic disputes

SHORKOT - A pitiless man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute in tehsil Shorkot of Jhang, police said on Sun­day. According to details, the incident took place in­side a house located at Pat­tan Road near Rescue Office where an accused killed his wife with sharp edged weapon over domestic is­sues. The deceased Me­hwish Bibi 35, was mother of two children. The body was shifted to THQ Hospi­tal Shorkot for postmortem and police after register­ing a case into the incident started an investigation.