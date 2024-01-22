Monday, January 22, 2024
Man stabs wife to death over domestic disputes

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SHORKOT   -   A pitiless man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute in tehsil Shorkot of Jhang, police said on Sun­day. According to details, the incident took place in­side a house located at Pat­tan Road near Rescue Office where an accused killed his wife with sharp edged weapon over domestic is­sues. The deceased Me­hwish Bibi 35, was mother of two children. The body was shifted to THQ Hospi­tal Shorkot for postmortem and police after register­ing a case into the incident started an investigation.

