Marek’s disease in Pakistan’s poultry

Pakistan’s burgeoning poul­try industry, the second-largest in the country, faces a pressing challenge in the form of Marek’s Disease (MD). This viral affliction, caused by the Marek’s Disease Virus (MDV), poses a significant threat to poultry flocks. In this article, we delve into the crucial find­ings of a recent study conducted, shedding light on the epidemio­logical, pathobiological, and im­munological aspects of MDV in the local context. With a growth rate of 20% per year, Pakistan’s poultry industry now stands at over Rs.30 billion, employing over a million people. Among the various threats, MD stands out as a highly contagious and often fatal disease, primarily affecting young chickens but with the po­tential to impact birds of all ages.

The study, conducted in ac­cordance with ethical standards, aimed to fill the existing gaps in understanding the burden and incidence of MD in Pakistan. Through Polymerase Chain Reac­tion (PCR) analysis, the presence of MDV was confirmed in 14.9% of the 221 samples. Our phylo­genetic analysis has definitively identified a pathogenic strain of Marek’s Disease Virus from sero­type-1, distinct from the vaccinal strain and closely linked to coun­terparts in the USA and China. The study also demonstrated that ELISA effectively provides a protective index across all bird breeds without significant varia­tions. Gross examinations re­vealed notable nodular lesions, particularly in the liver and spleen, with lymphomas rang­ing from small to large, diffused to multifocal. Histopathologi­cal investigations underscored lymphoproliferative abnormali­ties. To address this gap, there is an urgent need to ascertain the emergence of virulent MDVs across all regions of the country.

The implications of this study extend to practical measures for poultry farmers. Strict biosecurity measures, vaccination programs, and close monitoring of flocks are crucial in preventing the spread of MD. Government-led vaccination initiatives, especially for back­yard poultry, play a pivotal role in controlling the disease. Poul­try farmers are encouraged to maintain isolation protocols and adhere to biosecurity guidelines to safeguard their flocks.

In conclusion, this study con­tributes significantly to the un­derstanding of MD in Pakistan’s poultry landscape. Determining the necessity for more efficacious vaccinations is crucial. Managing immunosuppressive diseases, enhancing biosecurity measures, and ensuring proper storage and handling of vaccinations should be prioritized to effectively con­trol MD outbreaks. Commercial chickens are being vaccinated for MD but domestic poultry are not vaccinated and are potentially spreading MDV to commercial chickens as infected chickens re­main carrier and shed virus for life. The research aims to guide farmers, policymakers, and stakeholders in implementing effective strategies for disease control. As we navigate the chal­lenges posed by Marek’s Disease, collaboration between the poul­try industry and governmental bodies remains paramount for sustainable growth and the well-being of our poultry population.

MUHAMMAD AZEEM

The author is a PhD scholar conducted research under supervision of Prof Dr Mutiur Rehman Khan, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore.