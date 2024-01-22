Monday, January 22, 2024
Maryam gets smooth sailing as PTI nominee withdraws in her favour

Maryam gets smooth sailing as PTI nominee withdraws in her favour
OUR STAFF REPORT
January 22, 2024
Mehr Muhammad Waseem joins PML-N along with his supporters: PPP leaders also announce joining PML-N n Maryam pledges to take full responsibility for each family in her constituency.

LAHORE   -  Days ahead of the February 8 polls, the PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, con­testing from NA-119 in Lahore, got a smooth sail­ing in her constituency as the PTI candidate Mehr Muhammad Waseem declared his withdrawal in her favour on Sunday. 

During a meeting with Maryam, Mehr not only announced his withdrawal but also revealed his decision to join the PML-N, bringing his support­ers along. Central leaders of the PML-N, including Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and oth­ers, attended the meeting. The PML-N chief orga­nizer warmly welcomed Mehr and his support­ers to the party. The PML-N sources said that Mehr was set to formal­ly declare his association with the Nawaz-led par­ty during an election rally scheduled for January 25, led by Maryam. Also, local office bearers, including the chairman, vice chair­man, zakat committee’s head, and loyalists of the PPP announced to join the PML-N here on Sun­day. During the meeting, Maryam highlighted the increasing support for the PML-N, emphasizing that more people have joined the party’s cause for the progress and prosperi­ty of Pakistan, especial­ly after facing challenges from 2018 to 2022 under ineligible rulers. Maryam expressed the nation’s awareness of politicians who served them well and those who pursued a path of political ven­geance. She asserted that only Nawaz, Shehbaz, and PML-N workers had emerged victorious af­ter enduring tough times. Maryam announced that her party had prepared a comprehensive plan focused solely on serv­ing the nation once elect­ed to power. Meanwhile, formally launching the electioneering in her constituency, Maryam ad­dressed PML-N’s election campaigners in the NA-119 constituency, pledg­ing to take full responsi­bility for each family in her constituency. She also announced plans to meet the voters in Lahore’s NA-119 on the 25th.

