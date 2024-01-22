Maryam gets smooth sailing as PTI nominee withdraws in her favour

Mehr Muhammad Waseem joins PML-N along with his supporters: PPP leaders also announce joining PML-N n Maryam pledges to take full responsibility for each family in her constituency.

LAHORE - Days ahead of the February 8 polls, the PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, con­testing from NA-119 in Lahore, got a smooth sail­ing in her constituency as the PTI candidate Mehr Muhammad Waseem declared his withdrawal in her favour on Sunday.

During a meeting with Maryam, Mehr not only announced his withdrawal but also revealed his decision to join the PML-N, bringing his support­ers along. Central leaders of the PML-N, including Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and oth­ers, attended the meeting. The PML-N chief orga­nizer warmly welcomed Mehr and his support­ers to the party. The PML-N sources said that Mehr was set to formal­ly declare his association with the Nawaz-led par­ty during an election rally scheduled for January 25, led by Maryam. Also, local office bearers, including the chairman, vice chair­man, zakat committee’s head, and loyalists of the PPP announced to join the PML-N here on Sun­day. During the meeting, Maryam highlighted the increasing support for the PML-N, emphasizing that more people have joined the party’s cause for the progress and prosperi­ty of Pakistan, especial­ly after facing challenges from 2018 to 2022 under ineligible rulers. Maryam expressed the nation’s awareness of politicians who served them well and those who pursued a path of political ven­geance. She asserted that only Nawaz, Shehbaz, and PML-N workers had emerged victorious af­ter enduring tough times. Maryam announced that her party had prepared a comprehensive plan focused solely on serv­ing the nation once elect­ed to power. Meanwhile, formally launching the electioneering in her constituency, Maryam ad­dressed PML-N’s election campaigners in the NA-119 constituency, pledg­ing to take full responsi­bility for each family in her constituency. She also announced plans to meet the voters in Lahore’s NA-119 on the 25th.