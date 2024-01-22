Maryam gets smooth sailing as PTI nominee withdraws in her favour

Mehr Muhammad Waseem joins PML-N along with his supporters: PPP leaders also announce joining PML-N n Maryam pledges to take full responsibility for each family in her constituency.
LAHORE - Days ahead of the February 8 polls, the PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, contesting from NA-119 in Lahore, got a smooth sailing in her constituency as the PTI candidate Mehr Muhammad Waseem declared his withdrawal in her favour on Sunday.
During a meeting with Maryam, Mehr not only announced his withdrawal but also revealed his decision to join the PML-N, bringing his supporters along. Central leaders of the PML-N, including Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and others, attended the meeting. The PML-N chief organizer warmly welcomed Mehr and his supporters to the party. The PML-N sources said that Mehr was set to formally declare his association with the Nawaz-led party during an election rally scheduled for January 25, led by Maryam. Also, local office bearers, including the chairman, vice chairman, zakat committee’s head, and loyalists of the PPP announced to join the PML-N here on Sunday. During the meeting, Maryam highlighted the increasing support for the PML-N, emphasizing that more people have joined the party’s cause for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, especially after facing challenges from 2018 to 2022 under ineligible rulers. Maryam expressed the nation’s awareness of politicians who served them well and those who pursued a path of political vengeance. She asserted that only Nawaz, Shehbaz, and PML-N workers had emerged victorious after enduring tough times. Maryam announced that her party had prepared a comprehensive plan focused solely on serving the nation once elected to power. Meanwhile, formally launching the electioneering in her constituency, Maryam addressed PML-N’s election campaigners in the NA-119 constituency, pledging to take full responsibility for each family in her constituency. She also announced plans to meet the voters in Lahore’s NA-119 on the 25th.