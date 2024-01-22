Mikael steers Barry’s to title triumph in Rachna Group Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE - Phenomenal Raja Mikael Sami steered Barry’s Polo to a remarkable 10-8 title triumph over Rijas Polo/Master Paints in the Battle Axe Polo Cup sponsored by Rachna Group final here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.
Mikael Sami demonstrated exceptional prowess as he expertly maneuvered the polo pony and mallet, scoring an impressive seven goals. Teammates Raja Jalal Arslan and Saim Abbas added two and one goal respectively to secure the title for their team. Amirreza Behboudi from Rijas/ Master Paints made a noteworthy contribution with five fabulous goals, while Bilal Hayat Noon scored a brace, and Sufi Haroon struck one.
The final commenced with Rijas Polo/Master Paints initially asserting dominance, securing a 3-1 lead by scoring three consecutive goals against Barry’s one. The second chukker witnessed a stark reversal, as Barry’s made a remarkable comeback by thrashing in three consecutive goals, leveling the score at 4-4.
In the third chukker, Rijas Polo/Master Paints showcased superior polo skills, converting three goals compared to Barry’s two, gaining a slight 7-6 lead. As the match entered the decisive fourth chukker, Rijas Polo/Master Paints seemed poised to secure the title. However, Barry’s displayed an outstanding polo performance, scoring four fabulous goals against their opponents, ultimately clinching the title with a 10-8 victory. Santiago Loza and Juan Cruz Greguol officiated as field umpires.
Mohammad Asim Butt, CEO of Rachna Group, graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Major Ali Taimur (retd), Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, and a gathering of polo players and their families also attended the grand finale.
Earlier in the subsidiary final, FG/Din Polo secured a 7-4 victory over DS Polo. Mian Abbas Mukhtar led the scoring with three goals, supported by two goals from Juan Cruz Greguol, and one each from Agha Musa and Sheikh Mohammad Rafi. Bilal Haye from DS Polo responded with a brace, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored one goal apiece.