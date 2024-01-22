Mikael steers Barry’s to title triumph in Rachna Group Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE - Phenomenal Raja Mikael Sami steered Barry’s Polo to a remark­able 10-8 title triumph over Rijas Polo/Master Paints in the Battle Axe Polo Cup sponsored by Rach­na Group final here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

Mikael Sami demonstrated ex­ceptional prowess as he expertly maneuvered the polo pony and mallet, scoring an impressive seven goals. Teammates Raja Ja­lal Arslan and Saim Abbas added two and one goal respectively to secure the title for their team. Amirreza Behboudi from Rijas/ Master Paints made a notewor­thy contribution with five fabu­lous goals, while Bilal Hayat Noon scored a brace, and Sufi Haroon struck one.

The final commenced with Ri­jas Polo/Master Paints initially asserting dominance, securing a 3-1 lead by scoring three consec­utive goals against Barry’s one. The second chukker witnessed a stark reversal, as Barry’s made a remarkable comeback by thrash­ing in three consecutive goals, leveling the score at 4-4.

In the third chukker, Rijas Polo/Master Paints showcased superior polo skills, converting three goals compared to Barry’s two, gaining a slight 7-6 lead. As the match entered the decisive fourth chukker, Rijas Polo/Mas­ter Paints seemed poised to se­cure the title. However, Barry’s displayed an outstanding polo performance, scoring four fabu­lous goals against their oppo­nents, ultimately clinching the title with a 10-8 victory. Santiago Loza and Juan Cruz Greguol offi­ciated as field umpires.

Mohammad Asim Butt, CEO of Rachna Group, graced the final as chief guest and distributed priz­es among the winners. Major Ali Taimur (retd), Secretary of Jin­nah Polo Fields, and a gathering of polo players and their families also attended the grand finale.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, FG/Din Polo secured a 7-4 vic­tory over DS Polo. Mian Abbas Mukhtar led the scoring with three goals, supported by two goals from Juan Cruz Greguol, and one each from Agha Musa and Sheikh Mohammad Rafi. Bilal Haye from DS Polo respond­ed with a brace, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Mon­noo scored one goal apiece.