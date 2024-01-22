Modi’s India: Pragmatism & Pakistan

Foreign policy in international relations refers to the set of strategies, prin­ciples, and decisions that a sovereign state adopts to interact with oth­er countries and international actors. It is a comprehensive framework that guides a nation’s approach to dealing with the external world and encom­passes a wide range of issues, including diplomacy, trade, defense, secu­rity, and human rights. Similarly, from the period of independence un­til 1991, Indian foreign policy adhered to a closed economy model influenced by Nehruvian ideals. This approach underwent a signif­icant transformation in response to the financial crisis of that era. Prime Minister Shri Narasimha Rao played a key role in opening up the Indian economy to global forces, implementing drastic changes through policies such as the New Economic Policy. Subsequently, un­der the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India emerged as a nuclear power, elevating its international identity and status. The follow­ing decade, during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the head of the government, witnessed the launch of a coalition that spanned ten years.

Prime Minister Modi displayed remarkable enthusiasm for international travel throughout his tenure in the office, surpassing his predecessor Singh’s decade-long foreign visits in a much shorter time frame. He actively par­ticipated in high-profile summits and aimed to establish strong relations with leaders from China, Japan, the United States, and South Asia. The gov­ernment, under Modi’s leadership, revamped key initiatives such as ‘Look East,’ now called ‘Act East,’ and launched ‘Neighbourhood First’ to improve ties with India’s neighbors. The administration pledged to play a significant role in securing the Indian Ocean region, enhancing defense and diplomat­ic ties from the Middle East to Southeast Asia. Critics argue that Modi’s gov­ernment has revolutionized and energized foreign policy, boosting national pride and soft power, strengthening key partnerships, and restoring India’s global standing and investor confidence. Modi’s strategic partnership with the United States received praise for its foresight, while his adept handling of an assertive China was commended.

On the global stage, Modi orchestrated significant transformations by giving precedence to alliances with Japan and Western powers. India pursued a for­eign policy grounded in pragmatism and national interests, emphasizing eco­nomic self-sufficiency, social stability, and security. Noteworthy achievements encompassed a trilateral agreement with Afghanistan and Iran to counterbal­ance China’s influence, along with active involvement with 150 countries. Dip­lomatic successes extended to engagements with Russia, Canada, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar, encompassing domains such as trade, tech­nology, anti-terrorism initiatives, and infrastructure development. Modi’s prag­matic approach yielded positive results in multilateral forums like the United Nations, where India’s global role and soft power, notably through initiatives like yoga, gained prominence. The Act East policy gathered momentum, and In­dia’s recognition as a nuclear power expanded. In West Asia, a balanced stance on the Palestine issue and a realistic approach enhanced India’s credibility. Cul­tural diplomacy thrived with Indian Ocean and Southeast Asian countries, un­derscoring the efficacy of Modi’s strategy in fostering new relationships based on mutual trust. The revitalized Act East policy injected dynamism and vitality, positioning India as a significant factor in Japan’s policy deliberations and se­curing global approval for Nuclear Suppliers Group membership.

As compared to Indian foreign policy, Pakistan’s foreign policy has been vig­orously affected by security concerns, especially its verifiable spotlight on India. The apparent help for aggressor gatherings and the accentuation on military arrangements have drawn analysis. Similarly, the relationship with Afghanistan has been a subject of evaluate. Some contend that Pakistan has upheld certain Afghan assailant gatherings, adding to flimsiness in the locale. The swaying idea of Pakistan’s relationship with the US has confronted analy­sis. Some contend that Pakistan’s approaches frequently line up with its mo­mentary vital interests as opposed to a reliable long-haul approach.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach, char­acterized by pragmatism, has undeniably left an indelible mark on India’s global standing. By prioritizing realpolitik considerations over ideological constraints, Modi has adeptly navigated the complex web of international relations, foster­ing strategic partnerships and economic collaborations. His emphasis on prag­matism has enabled India to engage with a diverse array of nations, transcend­ing traditional alliances and forging new avenues for diplomatic cooperation. In an era of rapid geopolitical shifts, Modi’s pragmatic foreign policy stands as a testament to the nation’s adaptability and its commitment to securing its in­terests on the world stage. As India continues to navigate the complexities of a dynamic international landscape, the legacy of Modi’s pragmatic approach will likely shape the country’s foreign relations for years to come.

Faisal Hayat Gondal

The writer is a PAS officer and training at Civil Services Academy.