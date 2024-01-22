Motorway temporarily closed due to fog

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Motorway M1, from Pe­shawar to Islamabad temporarily closed along with the Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Is­mailia. The purpose of closing the motorway is to prevent accidents and protect the life and proper­ty of the users of the motorway, said the spokesper­son of the Motorway Police. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours, Spokes­man Motorway Police said.

Complete your journey in daylight and reach your destination before the onset of fog, Spokesman Mo­torway Police. Use fog lights in vehicles, Spokesman Motorway Police advised the citizens as said.

The spokesman also advised the citizens to avoid speeding and keep a proper distance from the next vehicle more than usual. Information can be obtained from the Motorway Police helpline 130 before start­ing the journey, Spokesman Motorway Police said.

Apart from this, the latest information can also be obtained from the official social media account of the National Highways and Motorway Police, a spokes­person of the Motorway Police said.

Weather in KP to remain cold, partly cloudy

Weather will remain cold and partly cloudy in most districts of the province, the Meteorological Depart­ment said here on Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Lucky Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas, Meteorological Depart­ment officials said.