Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Motorway temporarily closed due to fog

APP
January 22, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  Peshawar Motorway M1, from Pe­shawar to Islamabad temporarily closed along with the Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Is­mailia. The purpose of closing the motorway is to prevent accidents and protect the life and proper­ty of the users of the motorway, said the spokesper­son of the Motorway Police. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours, Spokes­man Motorway Police said.

Complete your journey in daylight and reach your destination before the onset of fog, Spokesman Mo­torway Police. Use fog lights in vehicles, Spokesman Motorway Police advised the citizens as said.

The spokesman also advised the citizens to avoid speeding and keep a proper distance from the next vehicle more than usual. Information can be obtained from the Motorway Police helpline 130 before start­ing the journey, Spokesman Motorway Police said.

Naqvi announces 15pc quota for newsroom journalists in residential plots

Apart from this, the latest information can also be obtained from the official social media account of the National Highways and Motorway Police, a spokes­person of the Motorway Police said.

Weather in KP to remain cold, partly cloudy

Weather will remain cold and partly cloudy in most districts of the province, the Meteorological Depart­ment said here on Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Lucky Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas, Meteorological Depart­ment officials said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024